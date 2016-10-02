Why You Should Carry Your Summer Straw Tote in the Fall

Melodie Jeng/Getty
Andrea Cheng (Text) and Elana Zajdman (Market)
Oct 02, 2016 @ 11:30 am

Jane Birkin knows best. In 1974, the style icon knew that a uniform as simple as a white tee and frayed jeans was a timeless one. And she also knew that carrying a wicker basket as her purse would not only serve as a reminder of the French Riviera, but was also a charming, effortlessly chic addition to any outfit—even when she was in the city. So who can blame today's street-style stars for picking up on Birkin's basket-carrying ways during Fashion Month (summer be damned)? 

There they were, among the usual suspects of leather cross-bodies and ladylike top-handles, gripped in the clutches of editors, bloggers, and buyers all throughout September: straw totes in various shapes and sizes. Interestingly, they differ from the holdalls you lug to the beach. These ones are more structured in shape, ladylike in aesthetic, a touch more precious, and all reminiscent of Birkin's straw bags. The takeaway here: Yes, you can carry straw bags outside of warm-weather months, but we highly recommend adopting this trend sooner rather than later (because wintry elements will be the death of your wicker accessory). Scroll through to see how the street-style set have styled their straw purses for fall, and then shop a few of our favorites to get the look yourself.

1 of 16 Matthew Sperzel/Getty

With Playful Prints

Be a walking reminder of summer by styling your bamboo Gaia clutch with high-impact prints. But swap tasseled sandals for sleek platform brogues to bring your look into fall.

2 of 16 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

With Menswear Separates

Girl-ify an oversize striped menswear shirt by knotting it at your midriff and accessorizing with a darling circle-shaped straw purse and cheery canary yellow mules.

3 of 16 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

With a Statement Top

Ground an over-the-top top with familiar textiles, like denim and straw. 

4 of 16 Melodie Jeng/Getty

With Similar Textures

Match the open-work weave of your straw purse with a lacy dress. But for a really 'grammable moment? Finding a bestie with a matching tiny tote.

5 of 16 Christian Vierig/Getty

With Tonal Shades

Master monochromatism and find shades that neighbor the neutral straw textile, like beige and khaki.

6 of 16 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

With Slouchy Shapes

Add structure to a relaxed shirt (deliberately dragged down to reveal one shoulder) and a drape-y dress with a boxed straw purse.

7 of 16 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

With Your Fall Uniform

Straw totes and caftans are to be expected. Aim for unpredictability (and a cool off-season contrast) with an all-black look and velvet platforms. 

8 of 16 Christian Vierig/Getty

With a Fall Trend

The hottest cold-weather textile? Velvet. Play up the contrast by styling a rich blazer with a summery woven bag.

9 of 16 Christian Vierig/Getty

With a Single Color

Let your structured tote stand out against a clean, one-color canvas, like this denim jumpsuit. Styling trick: Tie a coordinated bandana for a cohesive feel.  

10 of 16 Courtesy

JEANNE BEATRICE

It's marketed as a storage basket, but it's perfect for toting all your belongings.

Jeanne Beatrice available at jeannebeatrice.com $42 SHOP NOW
11 of 16 Courtesy

EDIE PARKER

With its gingham drawstring closure, this tiny purse is like a portable picnic that you can carry.

Edie Parker available at modaoperandi.com $995 SHOP NOW
12 of 16 Courtesy

HEIDI WYNNE

This cool circular bag comes styled for you.

Heidi Wynne available at modaoperandi.com $225 SHOP NOW
13 of 16 Courtesy

SENSI STUDIO

Anchor a silky shirtdress with this structured little thing.

Sensi Studio available at shopbop.com $225 SHOP NOW
14 of 16 Courtesy

CLARE V.

The detachable strap gives you the option to grip this cute canteen purse or sling it over your shoulder.

Clare V. available at shopbop.com $199 SHOP NOW
15 of 16 Courtesy

CULT GAIA

The bamboo clutch that, arguably, fueled the straw tote trend.

Cult Gaia available at cultgaia.com $88 SHOP NOW
16 of 16 Courtesy

HAT ATTACK

A chunky woven purse that you can use to tote your produce from Farmers' Market or your everyday essentials to brunch.

Hat Attack available at shopbop.com $112 SHOP NOW

