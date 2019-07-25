Over a Million Women Have Bought This Convertible Leather Clutch

Image zoom Instagram/HoboTheOriginal

The hunt for the perfect bag might be one of the most unifying universal experiences. ‘Life, liberty, and the pursuit of a damn good purse,’ is more like it, am I right? But before spending days upon dollars scouring countless sites for that white whale, you might want to check out this one best-selling clutch, which might be the answer to your handbag prayers.

Hobo’s Lauren Clutch Wallet has sold over a million units since launch — 1.3 million, to be exact — and it’s showing no sign of slowing down. This clever, convertible piece can be used as both a wallet, with compartments for your cash, cards, IDs, and change, or used as a clutch, with a special pocket large enough for your iPhone 8 Plus.

The Lauren features a bifold design, secured at the top with a brushed nickel clasp, and is available in four different styles of treated leather. From vintage and matte vintage hide to artisan and limited-edition hide, and in 20 color varieties, this purse’s luxurious outer was designed to further soften and improve with wear.

Hobo, an independent leather goods company founded in ‘91, has successfully managed to marry excellent quality materials with celebrity-approved style. Jemima Kirke and Karen Elson have both collaborated with the brand on collections, as have influencer siblings Natalie and Dylana Suarez.

What’s more, Hobo’s designs are actually affordable. The Lauren clutch retails from $138 to $158, depending on the leather selection (and we spy one style on sale today for just $97). The prices are already eyebrow-raisingly low, but they’re even more impressive when you consider the fact that women have been wearing the brand’s Lauren bags for over a decade.

“I purchased this wallet 15 years ago in Maryland because it was a local seller,” writes one reviewer. “First, thank you for not changing a thing about the design, there is a place for everything but it’s not too over the top. This wallet truly acts as a clutch when you need it to. I have recommended this wallet to everyone and people cannot believe it is as old as it is. I have friends who purchased it and they love it as much as I do!”

Shop the convertible clutch that over a million women have already added to their collections, starting at just $97 at HoboBags.com.