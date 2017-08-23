This Henri Bendel Sale Has the Stylish Tote Bags You've Been Looking For

Henri Bendel always keeps a ton of amazing accessories in stock. And right now, the brand is hosting an epic sale filled with beautiful earrings, necklaces, and sunglasses. The one category we're most excited about is the chic tote bags section.

These gorgeous carryalls are big enough to drop your flats into, and there's even room to pack a lunch or bring your laptop along. The best part: Henri Bendel's totes are much more stylish than those free canvas bags we've all been guilty of carrying at least once.

No need for a promo code to score the amazing discounts. Henri Bendel has already done all of the work and marked down the prices. All you have to do is keep scrolling to see some of the best tote bags from the sale.