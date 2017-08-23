This Henri Bendel Sale Has the Stylish Tote Bags You've Been Looking For

Alexis Bennett
Aug 23, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

Henri Bendel always keeps a ton of amazing accessories in stock. And right now, the brand is hosting an epic sale filled with beautiful earrings, necklaces, and sunglasses. The one category we're most excited about is the chic tote bags section.

These gorgeous carryalls are big enough to drop your flats into, and there's even room to pack a lunch or bring your laptop along. The best part: Henri Bendel's totes are much more stylish than those free canvas bags we've all been guilty of carrying at least once.

No need for a promo code to score the amazing discounts. Henri Bendel has already done all of the work and marked down the prices. All you have to do is keep scrolling to see some of the best tote bags from the sale.

1 of 10 Courtesy

RIVINGTON WOVEN STRAW TOTE

$180 (Originally $450) SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

CROSBY SMALL ZIP TOTE

$197 (Originally $328) SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

DALTON LIZARD EMBOSSED TOTE

$199 (Originally $498) SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

WEST 57TH E/W MIXED MEDIA TOTE

$239 (Originally $398) SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

STANTON STUDDED TOTE

$191 (Originally $478) SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

RIVINGTON MINI SNAKE EMBOSSED TOTE

$270 (Originally $450) SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

WEST 57TH GROMMET E/W TOTE

$159 (Originally $398) SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

WALDORF CHAIN TOTE

$299 (Originally $498) SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

MODERN MONOGRAM TOTE

$210 (Originally $350) SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

RIVINGTON CONVERTIBLE DENIM TOTE

$257 (Originally $428) SHOP NOW

