People Have Been Splurging on This Gucci Bag for Years, and Now It’s 30% Off

By Alexis Bennett
Oct 12, 2019 @ 12:30 pm
Gucci belts, Gucci loafers, Gucci handbags ... Is there such thing as too much Gucci? For years, the label has been winning. And that reign isn't going to stop anytime soon, so purchasing in a little something from the brand is still a smart move.

The only downside is that getting your hands on anything from the label is usually quite an investment. But thankfully, we have Gilt. The retailer just dropped the price on a ton of Gucci items, including the luxury fashion house's classic, logo-embellished handbags.

This weekend, the members-only website is actually offering up savings of up to 30 percent, which you probably won’t find anywhere else. No need to feel left out if you aren’t a member. It’s free to join with your email address.

Shop Now: Gucci Dionysus Mini, $1,699 (originally $1,980); gilt.com.

Shop Now: Gucci GG Marmont Medium, $2,279 (originally $2,590); gilt.com.

Shop Now: Gucci Ophidia Small Suede, $1,699 (orginally $1,980); gilt.com.

