Gigi Hadid Made This Bag Sell Out Everywhere — and It’s Finally Back

Any time Gigi Hadid steps out in a new bag, we naturally pay attention. But there are times when our vision zeroes in on her arm candy like the Hubble telescope working overtime. At least that’s how it felt when we saw her toting around the most perfect, luxurious leather clasp bag — Mlouye’s Pandora Bag.

The eldest Hadid sister was spotted carrying the structural, oxblood bag in between shows during fashion week last year. The magnetically attractive bag meshed seamlessly with her vibrant, autumnal off-duty style, and seemingly caused quite a stir among shoppers.

Almost instantaneously, the Pandora bag sold out. And then, when it restocked, it sold out again. So went last fall, with demand so high the brand could scarcely deliver consistent inventory to eager fans.

Today, those fans are in luck. Not only is the Pandora bag back in stock, it’s newly available in four brand new shades for 2019. Mlouye has introduced the celeb-loved bag in Light Brown, Black Lizard, Oil Yellow, and White Lizard.

The Pandora is immediately recognizable by its unique style. Carriable by its top handle or a long shoulder strap, the bag opens at the side rather than the top, revealing a brightly colored contrast leather interior.

Clearly a fan of the brand, Gigi has been seen wearing other Mlouye styles, too, most notably a shearling top handle bag that’s sold out everywhere. Given her apparent love of the brand’s bags (and knack for making them sell out), we’ll most certainly be picking one of these up while they’re still in stock.

Shop Mlouye’s latest Pandora bags for $580 on Shopbop.com.