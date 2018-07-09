Exclusive: Here's Your First Look at the Kardashians' Fendi Campaign Video

It’s never too soon to join the family business when you’re a Kardashian.

As part of its ongoing online marketing campaign celebrating the 10th anniversary of the design of the Peekaboo bag, Fendi has released images and a video starring Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and five-year-old North West. While the Jenners and Kardashians have cross-populated advertisements for some time (famously for Calvin Klein Jeans this spring), this appears to be the first time that three generations of the family appear in the same campaign, which is something of a coup for Fendi.

This is also the second installment of a series of family portraits Fendi is releasing through its social media channels to promote the #MeandMyPeekaboo campaign, following the debut in April with images of Silvia Venturini Fendi, creative director for accessories, men’s wear, and kids’ wear, and her daughters Defina Delettrez Fendi and Leonetta Luciano Fendi.

“Fendi is a family of women,” Silvia Venturini Fendi said in an interview. “And so are the Kardashians. They are a family of strong women with strong personalities. You could sense on the shoot that they were so relaxed and that they don’t pay attention to all that is happening around them.”

Former Fendi intern Kanye West also provided cuts of his song “Love Lockdown” for the videos, which show the women lounging in a field and walking around a pool, with Kardashian wearing Fendi logo boots and, naturally, a Peekaboo bag. The video will launch on Fendi.com on Tuesday, July 10, and further installments of the campaign will appear throughout the summer with a global cast of families, including Korean American sisters Jessica and Krystal Jung, and Clara and Esther McGregor, daughters of actor Ewan McGregor.