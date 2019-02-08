The ’90s Handbag Carrie Bradshaw Couldn’t Live Without Is Back

Image zoom Courtesy

If you ever watched Sex and the City you are likely familiar with the iconic purse that Carrie Bradshaw couldn't get enough of. It was small, sort of oblong, and it became a trend that withstood the test of time. But that doesn't mean it's been easy to find a Fendi baguette in the years since Carrie and friends left the small screen behind.

Well the brand had an inkling that, like many trends originated on SATC, this would be as wearable today as it was 19 years ago. It has brought the baguette back for 2019, and with a campaign video starring Sarah Jessica Parker herself, we might even say it's better than ever.

To celebrate the return of the iconic bag, Fendi hosted a soirée at its Madison Avenue store, and the theme was "BFF." It's a play on the best friends forever acronym, but in a Fendi world it means Baguette Friends Forever. Besties Amanda Seyfried and Emma Roberts stepped out for the night, wearing their own Fendi baguettes, of course. And we found out about where Seyfried's obsession for Fendi bags began.

Image zoom Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

"My first introduction to the brand was actually from Mean Girls," Seyfried exclusively tells InStyle. "I was 17. I couldn't afford nice things like that, and I saw Fendi and what it meant. And then of course, Sex and the City really changed things, too, on another level. If Carrie Bradshaw is giving it the OK, then everybody needs to have it." And now, once again, they can.