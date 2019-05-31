Drop Everything: Vintage Fendi Bags Are Less Than $500 Right Now

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Finding vintage designer bags online can be like looking for needle in haystack. There are so many websites filled with merch, but it's rare to come across a good deal that's truly worth your hard-earned money. But all of those hard-to-find bags are actually on Gilt.com right now, and they are going for the low.

For the next three days, Gilt's hosting a vintage designer handbag sale with big names like Louis Vuiton, Gucci, and Chanel included. We're especially excited about the vintage Fendi pieces in the lineup. Perhaps you've seen those timeless baguettes that stars like Kendall Jenner and Sarah Jessica Parker have been wearing lately? Well, you'll find similar styles priced at just $525 and shoulder bags for as low as $450. The secret sale also has a stash of cute totes for only $550. Vintage finds at prices that low are extremely rare, so, as you can imagine, things are already starting to sell out.

FENDI Brown Zucca Canvas Shoulder Bag, $450; gilt.com Image zoom Courtesy

If you're a member of Gilt, you can start shopping the designer bag sale now. If not, it's okay. You still have time to sign up (and membership is free). The vintage handbag sale will officially come to an end on June 2.