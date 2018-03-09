The Bag You Thought You'd Never Wear Again Is Back in Style

Mar 09, 2018 @ 3:45 pm

There's only one rule that you need to follow when it comes to fashion: And that's to never say never. Fanny packs used to be one of the embarrassing fashion trends that blew up in the '80s, but they're making a very chic comeback this year. Just take a look at Gucci's Cruise 2018 collection. The waist-hugging bags were all over the runway, and even stars like Kendall Jenner are currently obsessing over the bag's stylish makeover.

Forget the cheesy zip-front pouches that used to only come in neon synthetic materials. Fanny packs have been modernized with sleek silhouettes and luxury fabrics. Most of the updated bags really look like pretty belts with beautiful coin purses attached to them. And there's a bunch of stylish options available at every price point.

We're calling it now: You're about to see every style star wearing cute fanny packs this summer, especially since it's a no-fuss option perfect for traveling. Below we've gathered some of our favorite fanny packs on the market, so you can give the modernized bags a try, too.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Tory Burch

$498 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Gucci

$1,100 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Theory

$165 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Kate Spade New York

$198 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Steve Madden

$45 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Furla

$378 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Clare V.

$298 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Michael Michael Kors

$108 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Alexander Wang

$595 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Mali + Lili

$54 SHOP NOW

