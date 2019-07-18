Everlane Just Quietly Released a Major Update to Its Meghan Markle-Loved Tote

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

In case you missed it, Everlane quietly released a MAJOR update to one of its most popular bags. The Day Market Tote is the kind of bag you can fit your whole life in — perfect for work, travel, even going to the beach — and it’s chic enough to have celebrity fans like Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie.

Over the weekend, our favorite resource for quality basics just turned out a new version of the handbag, and it fills in all of the gaps that the original didn’t quite hit. The Day Tote Mini keeps all of the original Market Tote’s best qualities, from the luxurious Italian leather to the minimal, clean lined construction, and shrinks them down into a cute, petite box bag.

Featuring double top handles and a long, removable crossbody strap, the Day Tote Mini is perfect for carrying all of your essentials, and can fit an iPad, water bottle, and makeup bag, plus of course your keys, phone, and wallet. We love this style for running errands, weekend date nights, and other occasions when you don’t want to be bogged down by too much bag.

The Day Tote Mini comes in three equally gorgeous shades of Black, Lemon, and Light Taupe, and it retails for $155, a cool $20 less than the original Day Market Tote.

Shop the lightweight upgrade to Meghan Markle’s beloved bag for $155 at Everlane.com.

