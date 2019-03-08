Everlane Just Totally Redesigned Meghan Markle's Go-To Tote

Image zoom Everlane

While Meghan Markle’s life sometimes feels like it couldn’t be more different than our own, there are a few key things we have in common. We both adore Serena Williams, think Prince Harry is the cuter brother, and have a thing for Everlane.

The Duchess is a particularly loyal fan of the brand’s Day Market Tote in Cognac ($175; everlane.com), an excellent bag for work or travel. She’s been spotted carrying the leather tote on multiple occasions, including her first official outing with Harry.

Everlane is still producing the celeb-loved tote, but today it’s just released a new version called The Day Square Tote. This updated style is roughly 14” x 14” giving it a nice square-ish shape. It’s roomy enough to fit a laptop, a couple books, a water bottle, and all your leaving-the-house essentials.

The release comes right on the heels of Everlane’s new Square Toe Flat, which dropped earlier this week. It seems that (and I apologize in advance for this one) it’s hip to be square.

Shop the Day Square Tote at Everlane.com for just $165.

To buy: $165; everlane.com

