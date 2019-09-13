Everlane’s New Bag Is So Perfect, It Should Make Your Other Work Bags Nervous
Minimal, yet devastatingly chic.
Just when you thought Everlane had already made enough perfect bags to make any sane woman dizzy, they go ahead and top their game with a new, irresistible Italian leather tote. This week, Everlane released The Boss Bag, a minimal yet devastatingly chic carryall that you’re going to want to add to your work wardrobe ASAP.
The Boss Bag is a paired-down shoulder bag perfectly designed for carrying your 15-inch laptop and essentials in style. A slouchy rectangular body makes up the base and is supported by a wide, comfortable leather strap over the top. A zipper closure keeps the contents within secure.
Available in Pebbled Black, Sandstone, and Burgundy, every color option is more lust-worthy than the last. We wouldn’t be surprised if this new bag amassed a celebrity following — Angelina Jolie and Meghan Markle are just some of the A-listers who’ve been seen toting around other Everlane styles.
The Boss Bag retails for $225, well below Everlane’s $400 estimate of what it would cost in a traditional, non direct-to-consumer store. That is — if you’re able to buy it at all. Everlane has a long history of selling out of its most coveted styles, so there’s a high chance the stock of this new bag will run through in record time.
Shop the work-perfect bag that’s guaranteed to complete your fall wardrobe for $225 at Everlane.com.
