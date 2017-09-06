Here's Why the Drawstring Bag Is the Most Versatile Accessory of the Season

Ladies, if you're like us and like to get a lot of mileage out of your bags without having to change them constantly to match your outfit, may we suggest the drawstring pouch? No, it's nothing like those backpacks you used to bring to soccer practice or received on your first day of freshman orientation. In fact, it's quite possibly the most versatile bag for fall.

Available in a variety of fabrics like leather, satin, and denim, this hands-free pouch will easily go with any ensemble you're wearing which is fantastic, because, let's face it, time is valuable and we often don't have time to switch out our bags.

So, whether you're headed to a fun bottomless brunch or a black-tie affair, stocking up on one (or three—no judgment!) of these bags for fall just makes sense.

Shop some of our favorites below!

Crystal Embellished Pouch Bag

Textured Leather Pouch

Heartshaped Drawstring Bag

Minimalist Drawstring Pouch

Rhinestone Pouch Bag

Soft Leather Pouch Bag

Denim Patchwork Drawstring Bag

Beaded Nylon Drawstring Pouch

Satin Pouch Bag 

