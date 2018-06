9 Drawstring Bags That Will Put Your Go-To Tote to Shame

Drawstring bags were once reserved for middle schoolers heading to gym class. But now, thanks to brands like The Row and Gucci, drawstring bags have gotten a seriously chic upgrade. A good style rule to live by? If it's cool enough for Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, it's cool enough for us.

Ahead, find nine drawstring bags that will put your usual tote bag to shame.

