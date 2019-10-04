This New Diane Von Furstenberg Bag Collection Might Sell Out by Tonight

Image zoom Courtesy

Legendary designer Diane von Furstenberg has teamed up with one of our favorite new bag brands, Leatherology. DVF, the shorthand many of us know her by, needs no introduction, but it’s more than likely you haven’t heard of Leatherology yet.

The under-the-radar leather goods brand that celebs like Serena Williams and Lily Collins are trying to keep low key has been quietly killing it with its work-perfect totes and travel bags. In fact, despite its low profile, Leatherology has a hard time keeping up with customer demand. Its best-selling style, the Belmont tote, has racked up waitlists in the thousands and sold out in mere hours upon restock.

Today, the humble company has joined forces with DVF to design two special editions of that same customer-favorite Belmont tote, plus fresh takes on other top Leatherology styles.

The limited edition bags feature a throwback print that’s immediately recognizable as a Von Furstenburg classic, first introduced in 1974. Snow leopard print graces the collection’s two Belmont totes, one with a patterned exterior, and the other with a patterned interior and solid tan shell. The line’s other style the Willow bag (a convertible crossbody-clutch), is available in two new colorways: A black body with ivory leopard print on the flap, or a red body with camel leopard.

The DVF edition Belmont totes retail for $348, and the Willows are available for $228. As with all Leatherology products, both bag styles are crafted with luxury standards and technical precision — the co-founders’ previously worked at Alexander Wang and Google, respectively.

If previous sale rates are any indication, we wouldn’t be the least bit surprised to see this designer collab sell out before the day’s over. If you want to score one of these instantly iconic bags, you have to act fast.

