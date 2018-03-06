Splurge vs. Save: Designer Handbags and Their Affordable Look-Alikes

Mar 06, 2018 @ 4:45 pm

Nothing pulls an outfit together quite like the perfect handbag. That's why we like to keep a ton of options in our closets. But keeping "a ton" of anything isn't cost-efficient and if you live in a city, who has space? Don't worry, though—you just need to keep your eye out for affordable look-a-likes, and we found the perfect place to stalk.

UK-based brand ASOS, legit, has every-single handbag trend covered. And what's even better: the retailer's crazy, low prices. You'll find everything, from must-have satchels to trendy fanny packs. So read and shop the best trends (for less) below.

1 of 7 Catwalking/Getty Images

Bold Stripes

Sometimes bigger is better, especially when you're talking about stripes. We saw striped bags on a few Spring/Summer runways—like Carolina Herrera and Proenza Schouler (shown above).

Splurge: $2,295; neimanmarcus.com.
Save: $45; asos.com.

2 of 7 Catwalking/Getty Images

Floral Appliques

Flowers for spring—not groundbreaking. The print was all over the place. But, most importantly, in 3-D designs that resembled origami.

Splurge: $7,390; oscardelarenta.com.
Save: $79; asos.com.

3 of 7 Peter White/Getty Images

The Sphere Bag

Dainty little minaudieres were a continuous trend at Chanel's Spring 2018 show.

Splurge: $12,500; chanel.com.
Save: $40; asos.com.

4 of 7 Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images

The Fanny Pack

Gucci, Coach, Zimmermann, you name it ... There's no escaping the return of the fanny pack.

Splurge: $1,100; saksfifthavenue.com.
Save: $29; asos.com.

5 of 7 Estrop/Getty Images

Disc Shape

Flat round bags made an appearance at Balmain, Blumarine, and Dolce & Gabbana (pictured above). But there's no need to take out a loan to try out the trend.

Splurge: $1,895; dolcegabbana.com.
Save: $17; asos.com.

6 of 7 Catwalking/Getty Images

Furry Packs

This soft, fuzzy trend popped up at Marni (pictured here), Altuzarra, and Proenza Schouler. It's so cute and could easily double as a pillow for when you get sleepy. Or bored. Or just want to be cozy. 

Splurge: $3,150; bergdorfgoodman.com.
Save: $151; asos.com.

7 of 7 Estrop/Getty Images

Cartoon Prints

Moschino, Jeremy Scott, and even Prada (shown above) offered up playful bags with cartoons etched on the sides.

Splurge: $2,400; bergdorfgoodman.com.
Save: $79; asos.com.

