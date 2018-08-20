This One Bag Carries My Laptop and My Sneakers and Honestly My Whole Life Is Solved Now

So I'm a newbie to this gym life. But I knew that if I was going to commit to exercising before work in the morning, I needed a cute bag that could hold all my crap. I've tried gym bags, but that whole look isn't the chicest accessory to walk into the office carrying. And most totes are a bit more on the frumpy side then they are stylish. But all of my prayers were answered once I came across Dagne Dover.

The brand's known for creating leather bags that will organize your entire life. And the Signature Legend Coated Canvas Tote ($265; dagnedover.com) has been my lifesaver. I can, literally, toss my laptop, sneakers, a water bottle, and a change of clothes into the bag. I even managed to stuff my gloves in their one day before a boxing class. I've tried this before with other bags and ended up with worn out straps hanging on by a thread. But the Dagne Dover ones are still in tip-top shape after carrying it around consistently with all of my belongings.

The best part about the bag: It comes in a ton of colors, from a soft gray to pretty pink. But I chose the burgundy color, which is the perfect jewel tone for the fall.