The Timeless Leather Tote Bag Meghan Markle Carries Has a New Look, and It's Replacing All My Other Bags

The bag’s name says it all — it’s an easy tote.

By
Christina Butan
Christina Butan
Christina Butan

Christina Butan is an Ecommerce and news writer with five years of experience. She focuses on fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle and celebrity commerce content and strategy for InStyle and PEOPLE.

Published on August 2, 2022

Cuyana Easy Tote Launch
Photo: Courtesy of Cuyana

I'm the kind of person that owns one too many handbags and still doesn't have a favorite. (Anyone else?) I'm guilty of buying more canvas totes than one person could possibly need and stocking up on cute, (maybe) too-tiny bags because, well, I just can't resist them. In-between all these impulse purchases, I still haven't found the bag — you know, the one that just looks good with anything and can hold everything I need — but now that's changed thanks to Cuyana's latest launch.

The brand, which is known for its timeless leather goods and a fan base that includes celebs like Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba, has phased out its best-selling Classic Tote and replaced it with the Easy Tote. The new bag is a more modern take on the original — it's slightly wider and shorter, has two handle lengths (one to wear on your shoulder and a grab handle), and is softer and less structured. Made from a Leather Working Group-certified pebbled Italian leather, the sleek bag has a seamless silhouette with no hardware or exterior stitching, but still includes an interior pocket. It comes in five neutral core colors as well as three brighter seasonal ones, and you can get it in the classic size or the tall option.

