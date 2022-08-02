The Timeless Leather Tote Bag Meghan Markle Carries Has a New Look, and It's Replacing All My Other Bags

I'm the kind of person that owns one too many handbags and still doesn't have a favorite. (Anyone else?) I'm guilty of buying more canvas totes than one person could possibly need and stocking up on cute, (maybe) too-tiny bags because, well, I just can't resist them. In-between all these impulse purchases, I still haven't found the bag — you know, the one that just looks good with anything and can hold everything I need — but now that's changed thanks to Cuyana's latest launch.

The brand, which is known for its timeless leather goods and a fan base that includes celebs like Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba, has phased out its best-selling Classic Tote and replaced it with the Easy Tote. The new bag is a more modern take on the original — it's slightly wider and shorter, has two handle lengths (one to wear on your shoulder and a grab handle), and is softer and less structured. Made from a Leather Working Group-certified pebbled Italian leather, the sleek bag has a seamless silhouette with no hardware or exterior stitching, but still includes an interior pocket. It comes in five neutral core colors as well as three brighter seasonal ones, and you can get it in the classic size or the tall option.

I'd consider Meghan a pretty big fan of Cuyana's original tote; she was spotted wearing it several times over the last few years, and is even rumored to have gifted the bag to baby shower guests. While I never tried the structured tote, I've been testing the Easy Tote, which was sent to me by the brand, and have a feeling Meghan would approve. (Don't be surprised when you see her out and about with it!) The tote is gorgeous — it has a sophisticated yet casual look, which makes it versatile and easy to wear whether you're dressed up or down. It's buttery-soft and extremely roomy; I can fit my laptop, change of clothes, a water bottle, makeup bag, and all my other small necessities in it.

I could talk about it all day, but Cuyana's Easy Tote just has a certain ​​je ne sais quoi to it. It's more than a bag — it's an investment piece that'll last you a long, long time. I can see myself taking it on trips, using it as my work bag, and throwing it on for a last-minute brunch date. It'll be replacing all my other handbags, personally, and I have a feeling it'll do the same for you.

