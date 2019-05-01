This Unexpected Shade Is Officially the Next “It” Bag Color

Image zoom Cuyana

How do I know for sure it’s spring? Well, Google Cal for one, and allergies for two. But most importantly: my sudden, insatiable craving for color. After a long, defeatist season spent making my way back to neutrals, the explosive desire for rich, juicy brights in my wardrobe has taken over. And it’s not just me, that’s certain.

At leather goods and ready-to-wear brand Cuyana — coincidentally the maker of some of our all-time favorite work bags — sales for Blood Orange goods are outpacing neutrals threefold. The deep orange hue is catching shoppers’ eyes and baskets at triple speed compared to the brand’s more understated shades, like Navy, Stone, Black, and Pearl Grey.

The shade was rolled out this season to select pieces from Cuyana’s clothing line, as well as to some of its best-selling bags and leather goods. Standout Blood Orange pieces include the Tall Structured Leather Zipper Tote, which we can’t wait to replace our drab office carryalls with, and the Half-Moon Mini Bag, the perfect, easy evening and weekend bag.

Like all Cuyana goods, the Blood Orange line is surprisingly affordable for high-quality leather. On the low end, the Triangle Pouch is $50, while the Half-Moon Shoulder Bag is just $295.

Shop our top Blood Orange picks below, and see the full line-up at Cuyana.com.

To buy: $215; cuyana.com

To buy: $140; cuyana.com

To buy: $175; cuyana.com