The Luxe Handbag Trend That’s Taking Over Instagram Is Actually Affordable
While there’s always a slew of new handbag trends that crop up at the start of a season, there’s usually one trend that quickly sets itself apart from the rest by taking over the social media feeds of our favorite street style stars. And this spring, it looks like croc-embossed bags are reigning supreme — the sleek bags have not only been all over Instagram, but have also been spotted on everyone from Kate Middleton to Jennifer Lawrence.
These polished bags first made an appearance on the spring 2019 runways, with designers like Miu Miu, Dries Van Noten, and Jacquemus all getting in on the trend. And the good news is, now you can get the luxe look for way less by shopping faux-croc bags from some of our favorite contemporary fashion lines — like By Far and Staud — or from popular fast-fashion brands like ASOS and Topshop.
If you’re looking for ways to add the trendsetting bag into your warm-weather wardrobe, just look to some of our favorite Instagram influencers for inspiration. Take a cue from Lolita Mas and reach for a faux-croc bag in a ladylike silhouette to add a polished feel to your looks, or use your faux-croc bag as a fun pop of color like Aimee Song.
Whether you want a retro-inspired top handle bag in classic brown or black, or prefer a pretty pastel croc-effect bag in a modern silhouette, keep reading to shop the luxe-looking trend for yourself.
Topshop Cuba Crossbody Bag
We’re obsessed with the modern silhouette on this croc-embossed bucket bag by Topshop. The sleek carryall comes with a long second strap so you can choose to wear it as a crossbody or handbag. Snag the black option for a more classic look, or make your warm-weather ensemble feel fresh with the lime green color.
French Connection Bobby Embossed Large Messenger Bag
How cute is this croc-effect bag by French Connection? We love the messenger bag silhouette and the sleek metallic color.
T-Shirt & Jeans Croc Embossed Faux Leather Tote
This T-Shirt & Jeans faux-croc bag can be worn as a crossbody or top-handle bag. It also features an interior zip and wall pockets to help keep your belongings organized.
ASOS Croc Twistlock Top Handle Bag
For a vintage-inspired look, opt for this cute top handle bag by ASOS. The chic structured bag is big enough to hold all your essentials and will elevate any ensemble.
ASOS Croc Fanny Pack
The faux-croc print on this ASOS fanny pack gives the hands-free bag a high-fashion upgrade. Pair it with anything from your favorite tee and jeans to pretty spring dresses.
Brahmin Ruth Croc Embossed Leather Clutch
How cute is this Brahmin croc-embossed clutch? The chic envelope clutch has day-to-night versatility and comes with a wrist strap so you can go hands free.
Melie Bianco Stella Faux Croc Bag
This ring handle bag by Melie Bianco is made from croc-printed vegan faux leather. The classic black color makes the modern silhouette feel timeless.
To buy: $55, amazon.com
Kurt Geiger London Embossed Leather Tote
Girly girls will love this feminine croc-effect bag by Kurt Geiger. We’re obsessed with the bag’s pretty pink color and the fact that it’s super roomy.
Coach Hayden Foldover Crossbody Clutch
If you feel like splurging, we’ve gathered some investment-worthy options, too! This polished croc-effect bag by Coach features eight credit card slots and a full-length bill compartment, so you don’t even need to carry a wallet. The versatile bag can be worn as a crossbody bag, shoulder bag, or even as a clutch.
Staud Bissett Croc Effect Leather Bucket Bag
Brighten up your springtime look with this bold green bucket bag by Staud. We plan on carrying the structured, cylindrical bag everywhere this season.
By Far Annie Croc-Effect Leather Tote
How chic is this croc effect mini tote by By Far? The on-trend accessory gives off a vintage feel while still looking completely modern.
Rejina Pyo Blue Olivia Crocodile-Embossed Leather Box Bag
This croc effect bag by Rejina Pyo comes in a cool box shape that is sure to turn heads. The pretty pastel blue color will pair perfectly with just about everything in your spring wardrobe.