The Luxe Handbag Trend That’s Taking Over Instagram Is Actually Affordable

While there’s always a slew of new handbag trends that crop up at the start of a season, there’s usually one trend that quickly sets itself apart from the rest by taking over the social media feeds of our favorite street style stars. And this spring, it looks like croc-embossed bags are reigning supreme — the sleek bags have not only been all over Instagram, but have also been spotted on everyone from Kate Middleton to Jennifer Lawrence.

These polished bags first made an appearance on the spring 2019 runways, with designers like Miu Miu, Dries Van Noten, and Jacquemus all getting in on the trend. And the good news is, now you can get the luxe look for way less by shopping faux-croc bags from some of our favorite contemporary fashion lines — like By Far and Staud — or from popular fast-fashion brands like ASOS and Topshop.

If you’re looking for ways to add the trendsetting bag into your warm-weather wardrobe, just look to some of our favorite Instagram influencers for inspiration. Take a cue from Lolita Mas and reach for a faux-croc bag in a ladylike silhouette to add a polished feel to your looks, or use your faux-croc bag as a fun pop of color like Aimee Song.

Whether you want a retro-inspired top handle bag in classic brown or black, or prefer a pretty pastel croc-effect bag in a modern silhouette, keep reading to shop the luxe-looking trend for yourself.