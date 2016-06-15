Refresh Your Work Wardrobe with 6 Colorful Bags—Under $250 

Christian Vierig/Getty
Caroline Vazzana
Jun 15, 2016 @ 12:15 pm

It can be difficult figuring out what to wear to wear to work on a hot summer morning, especially if you're pressed for time. The easiest solution? Your work dresses with the addition of a bright tote to give your look a lift. Trade in your everyday black or mahogany brown in favor of a bright marigold yellow carryall for an instant pop of color or a subdued pastel style for subdued sophistication. The key to keeping it workplace-friendly is to offset the fun shade with a structured silhouette.

We get it, though—​it's hard to justify shelling a ton of money for a colorful tote that won't give you the versatility or timelessness as black. That's why we scouted the market and rounded up a selection of vibrant office-appropriate bags that all ring in under $250. You're welcome.

1 of 6 Courtesy

Charles & Keith 

Pair this burgundy bag with a classic shirt dress and nude pump. 

Charles & Keith available at charleskeith.com $79 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

Asos 

Light pink mixed with a dusty taupe makes for a super sophisticated combination. 

ASOS available at asos.com $41 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Zara

Let this bright yellow tote be your focal point by pairing it with a neutral dress. 

Zara available at zara.com $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

Boden

A deep blue is an easy alternative to your traditional black bag.

Boden available at bodenusa.com $228 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

Forever 21

Match your lip to this bright red pebbled faux leather tote. 

Forever 21 available at forever21.com $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

DKNY

This mini green bag is just the thing you need to take you from day to night. 

DKNY available at forzieri.com $198 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!