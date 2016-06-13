10 Colorful Evening Clutches to Brighten Up Your Date Night Outfit

Jun 13, 2016 @ 7:30 pm

We love summer nights: impromptu outdoor movie nights with your SO, rooftop cocktails with the girls, a stroll through the streets, the possibilities are endless. But for all the times when plans happen on a whim—or when you just don't have time to figure out what to wear—we found your new go-to summer evening uniform, and it's all about the statement-making clutch. Pair a little black dress (or a little white one—or even sunny yellow) with one of the options below. From bejeweled minaudières to darling polka-dot clutches, shop these 10 playful choices to help you step up your summer wardrobe game. 

Asos

This bejeweled option will be sure to turn heads. 

ASOS available at asos.com $42 (originally $60) SHOP NOW
Edie Parker

Shine brighter than the summer sun with this yellow style. 

Edie Parker available at edie-parker.com $1,195 SHOP NOW
Tyler Alexandra

There is nothing quite as sweet as this mint green clutch.

Tyler Alexandra available at tyleralexandra.com $2,495 SHOP NOW
SARA BATTAGLIA

Between the purple polka dots and the top-handle bow, this clutch is for the ultimate girlie girl. 

Sara Battaglia available at yoox.com $833 SHOP NOW
Elie Saab

Eye-catching metal hardware offers edge to your look. 

Elie Saab available at yoox.com $928 SHOP NOW
Valextra

Add a playful touch to your favorite white summer dress with this orange envelope clutch. 

Valextra available at valextra.com $1,110 SHOP NOW
 Botkier

The sharp lines of this bold clutch make it ultra modern. 

Botkier available at botkier.com $248 SHOP NOW
Monique Lhuillier

A bright fuchsia option is super fun and playful when paired with your LBD. 

Monique Lhuillier available at shopbop.com $1,077 (originally $1,795) SHOP NOW
Bottega Veneta

A pretty royal blue shade and soft satin offer a sophisticated touch. 

Bottega Veneta available at net-a-porter.com $1,550 SHOP NOW
Carven

Florals aren't just for dresses. Carry the print with this blue-and-green clutch. 

Carven available at monnierfreres.com $215 (originally $430) SHOP NOW

