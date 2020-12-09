Shopping

Coach Just Dropped a Huge Holiday Sale, and Prices Start at $18

‘Tis the season for holiday steals.

By Eva Thomas
Dec 09, 2020 @ 4:16 pm
Credit: Instagram/@coach

Some things are just classically synonymous with the holiday season. Peppermint mochas, gingerbread cookies, and the smell of fresh pine are a few things that instantly spark cheer, though nothing lifts our spirits quite like the sight of a good sale

Brands are churning out major deals before the new year rolls around, including markdowns on a majority of their inventories. Coach is one such label that’s sparking joy with its holiday sale, which is offering up to 50 percent off hundreds of best-selling styles.

Coach bags are always a huge hit, but Coach bags on sale? Those typically fly off the virtual shelves, and that’s why we aren’t surprised to see that a handful of marked-down items are already sold out. The good news, though, is that there are still plenty of options available, meaning you can scoop up everything from timeless and classic totes to trendy and quirky crossbody bags

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $177 (Originally $295); coach.com

Coach bags are certainly the star of this holiday sale, but because the brand never does the bare minimum with its discounts, you’ll be happy to know that the up to 50 percent off savings are also good on a select range of accessories, shoes, and wallets. 

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $237 (Originally $395); coach.com

If you’re looking for a small but mighty stocking stuffer, Coach’s signature Rexy Bag Charm is sure to be a winning gift. There’s also this elegant Bar Slider Bracelet for just $45 and this cozy wool-blend scarf that’s a great pick for that hard-to-shop-for relative. It’s timeless, it’s chic, and it’s warm.

Coach is also guaranteeing delivery by December 24 as long as you place your order by December 20. That’s even more reason to love the brand (and shop its deals this holiday season). 

Best Coach Holiday Sale Bags

Best Coach Holiday Sale Shoes

Best Coach Holiday Sale Accessories

