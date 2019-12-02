You Can Buy a Classic Coach Bag for as Little as $45 This Cyber Monday

Image zoom Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

When it comes to Cyber Monday sales, none of them will make you do a double take as much as Coach’s Cyber Monday Sale. The prices are so low you might, upon first glance, think you’re dreaming. But you’re not. Thankfully it’s all real, and prices for best-selling Coach handbags are up to 50 percent off, starting at $45 (!!!).

Yes, $45 will get you a Coach bag today. Even better, it’s a classic Coach wristlet, which was popularized in the ‘90s and now comes with a bold leather stripe down the center, available in five different colors. If you want something a bit bigger, there’s always Coach’s best-selling Market Tote, which gives the Everlane Market Tote a run for its money, especially because it’s $30 less today at just $147 (normally $295). And if you want something a bit more trendy, there’s the Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag in Snakeskin for 60 percent off, which is not only a favorite among fashion influencers but is also perfectly on trend with this season’s most popular animal print.

Coach could have stopped there and we would have been grateful, but they took the discounts one step further by offering an additional 30 percent off select styles with the code CYBER30. They also went ahead and added 300 more handbag styles that are cyber exclusives because they love us that much. Plus, the promo code CYBER15 will get you an additional 15 percent off any of those exclusive bags. And if you spend over $250, you’ll also get a complimentary Key Fob in your choice of color, and if you spend $350 or more, you’ll get a complimentary Bifold Card Case with the code WONDER. Coach is practically asking for all of our money at this point, but we’re not mad about it.

Obviously, narrowing down the options is going to be tough when it comes time to make a purchase ,but we’re just going to take a cue from both Rihanna and Céline Dion’s iconic double bag moments and buy as many Coach bags as we can possibly fit on our arms.

Shop some of our favorite Coach bags on sale at Coach’s Cyber Monday sale below and shop the rest of the deals here.

