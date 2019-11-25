This Best-Selling Leather Bag Is Less Than $150 Right Now

Coach just surprised everyone with early access to its Black Friday sale.

By Laura Reilly
Nov 25, 2019 @ 3:30 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

While some of us may have only just started bracing for the bounty of deals dropping this coming Friday, some of the best discounts are already pouring out ahead of schedule.

That includes Coach’s legendary Black Friday sale, which just launched surprise early access. This shopping event is one we look forward to year after year for how deeply discounts are dished out, and today’s offerings are no exception. Prices on best-selling bags have been absolutely decimated, with styles like the beloved Prairie Satchel on sale for $148 — a 50 percent discount from its typical retail rate of $295.

The purse is an influencer favorite, inspiring unboxing videos and Instagram reviews from people obsessed with the luxurious leather bag. Compared to comparable Italian styles, its full-price cost is already pretty affordable (and Coach has been making “American-made” cool since well before the Louis Vuitton Texas factory was a twinkle in LVMH’s eye).

The Prairie Satchel is available in 10 color-hardware combinations, all of which are included in the generous discount. Plus, other Coach best-sellers including the Dreamer and Cooper top-handle styles are also deeply discounted.

Shop Coach’s extremely marked-down Black Friday sale even earlier than expected at Coach.com.

Courtesy

Shop now: $148 (Originally $295); coach.com

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com