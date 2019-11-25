This Best-Selling Leather Bag Is Less Than $150 Right Now

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

While some of us may have only just started bracing for the bounty of deals dropping this coming Friday, some of the best discounts are already pouring out ahead of schedule.

That includes Coach’s legendary Black Friday sale, which just launched surprise early access. This shopping event is one we look forward to year after year for how deeply discounts are dished out, and today’s offerings are no exception. Prices on best-selling bags have been absolutely decimated, with styles like the beloved Prairie Satchel on sale for $148 — a 50 percent discount from its typical retail rate of $295.

The purse is an influencer favorite, inspiring unboxing videos and Instagram reviews from people obsessed with the luxurious leather bag. Compared to comparable Italian styles, its full-price cost is already pretty affordable (and Coach has been making “American-made” cool since well before the Louis Vuitton Texas factory was a twinkle in LVMH’s eye).

The Prairie Satchel is available in 10 color-hardware combinations, all of which are included in the generous discount. Plus, other Coach best-sellers including the Dreamer and Cooper top-handle styles are also deeply discounted.

Shop Coach’s extremely marked-down Black Friday sale even earlier than expected at Coach.com.

