The Clare V. x PAIGE Collab Makes It Feel Like the Holidays Came Early

Image zoom Courtesy of PAIGE

What happens when two fashion authorities (and two of our favorite women) come together to collaborate? Only good things, of course, and in this case, great things—including a new set of handbags that arrived just in time to fuel our needs for the holiday season.

Handbag expert Clare V. and denim maven PAIGE have teamed up to create limited edition bags that just launched today on paige.com. These are the bags you'll want to tote while party-hopping through the holiday season.(They'd also make the perfect gift, too!)

The collection features a black velvet pouch, complete with a silk bow embellishment, and two versions of a circular wristlet—one metallic silver option and the other, red suede speckled with gold dots.

The bags were inspired by PAIGE's holiday collection, perfectly complementing the luxe fabrics and rich colors we're loving from their winter line. With the modern details and design expertise of Clare V., this duo is a match made in handbag heaven!