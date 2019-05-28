The Chloé Bag You've Been Dreaming About Buying is on Secret Sale

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Whether you're into the trendy bracelet bags or saddle-shaped cross-bodies, it is extremely hard to find Chloé handbags on sale. I've been on a mission to find a great price on the beloved bags since the Clare Waight Keller days (Waight Keller was Artistic Director of the brand from 2011 to 2017 before she took over at Givenchy), but never had any luck finding discounts on Chloé bags until now.

For the next two days, Gilt has drastically reduced the prices on more than a hundred Chloé items. And it's not just totes and satchels. There are also a bunch of stylish Chloe shoes and sunglasses marked down.

In case you aren't familiar with Gilt, the site is known for hosting epic flash sales for its members featuring a huge rotation of designer items at unbelievably low prices. We even spotted Louis Vuitton and Gucci handbags hiding on Gilt.com in the past.

Check out exactly what we're grabbing during the Chloé event below.

Chloé Nile Small Leather & Suede Bracelet Bag Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: $840 (Originally $1,690); gilt.com.

Chloe Marcie Leather Shoulder Bag Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: $1,189 (Originally $1,490); gilt.com.

Chloé C Leather & Suede Clutch with Chain Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: $950 (Originally $1,190); gilt.com.