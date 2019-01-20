Chanel Bags Are 50% Off At This Secret Online Sale

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

You'll never forget where you were on January 20, 2019, the day you heard those five magical words: Chanel bags are on sale. I know, this is life-changing news, but the bags are already starting to sell out, so write that thank-you note later because we've got some shopping to do. Well, if you're a member of the discount website Gilt, that is.

Only insiders are able to participate in Gilt sales, which in the past have included 50 percent off of Kate Spade and Gucci accessories. Don't worry, though, it's not too late to sign up. Just head to Gilt's website, enter your email address, and voila.

RELATED: Chanel Will Stop Using Fur, Crocodile, and Other Exotic Skins

VIDEO: See Chanel's Metiers d'Art Show in NYC

Once you're logged in, you'll be able to see all of the vintage Chanel bags on sale, and there's no need for a promo code because the discounts are automatically applied. Get to it and head to Gilt's website because the discounts will officially come to an end on January 23 at noon.