Jessica Alba, Karlie Kloss, and Ashley Graham All Own This Stylish Suitcase

When it comes to traveling, nobody does it quite like celebrities. Jetting back and forth from Los Angeles to New York and collecting stamps on their passports from all over the world is the norm for them. Sounds like a dream, right? But when you have to consistently deal with TSA regulations and the paparazzi’s flashing lights in your face, non-stop traveling can actually be a nightmare, especially if you don’t have the stylish essentials to make the jet-set life easier. Some of the biggest stars are pros at traveling in style, though, and have never missed a beat thanks to comfortable yet cute outfits and sleek, roomy luggage.

For the latter, celebrities seem to rely on Away suitcases. There are a ton of photos of A-listers dashing through airport terminals pulling the trendy luggage behind them. I can’t count how many times I’ve seen Jessica Alba and Karlie Kloss with the popular suitcases. And it’s clear why they’re in love with them.

The brand has mastered the art of the carry-on, with one of the roomiest options that’s also TSA-approved. Its smart bags, which have an ejectable battery that can actually charge your cell phone, also have easy-to-grip handles and 360-spinning wheels.

The part that’s most important to me is the brand's affordable price tag. Well, it’s not dirt cheap, but it’s a hell of a lot more approachable than the cost of most luxury luggage pieces. The regular Away carry-on is $225 and the bigger carry-on is $245, meaning you can save a little money to spend on those expensive airport snacks.

