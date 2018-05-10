The $11,500 Dream Bag Celebrities Can't Stop Carrying

If you're ever wondering what to splurge on, just look at your favorite celebrities. They have access to any and everything, so when you see them choose to wear the same item over and over again, you know it must be special. The latest Hollywood obsession: Stalvey's luxe bags.

If you're not familiar with the brand, learn it, memorize it, and bookmark it now. It's not every day that you come across a high-end bag that's made right here in the U.S.—New York City to be exact. The opulent brand launched just four years ago in 2014, but it already boasts A-list fans—like Priyanka Chopra and Bella Hadid. Even Queen Bey, Beyoncé, was recently spotted carrying the lust-worthy bags. And it's clear to see why so many stars are into the next level designs. The craftsmanship is out of this world. Plus the brand knows how to perfectly combine luxurious style into a functional bag that you'll want to carry everywhere.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Stalvey makes all kinds of luxury accessories, from duffels to baseball hats. Kaia Gerber wore a mini tote design that costs $3,600. But most stars love the miniature top handle Stalvey bags. The dainty purses are tiny, but the price tags are anything but small, ringing in at $11,500 each. Yes, it's quite the investment, but you only live once, right?

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

See exactly how the stars are carrying their Stalvey bags below.