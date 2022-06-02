Credit: BFA/ Darian DiCianno
Shopping

This Underrated Bag Trend Will Make All Your Outfits Look More Expensive

Supermodels like Suki Waterhouse and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are on board with this hack.
By Eva Thomas Jun 02, 2022 @ 6:00 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The goal is always to look like you spend thousands on your outfit without actually spending that much, right? Right. Good thing there are a handful of fashion tricks that infuse any 'fit' with an air of luxuriousness without requiring you to make a major dent in your bank account. 

Play with layering! Pick a color scheme! Stick with white — white bags that is. These are all simple fashion hacks you can work into your day-to-day looks, though we're particularly fond of the latter trick, and so are a slew of celebrities. 

Credit: Instagram @rosiehw

White is crisp, it's clean, and it's elegant. Combine that with a cool shape like this one from Noiranca or an eye-catching material, like croc-effect that looks so luxe in and of itself, and your sleek white purse will take all your summer looks to new heights. Just take a peek at some celebrity outfits and you'll see exactly what we mean. 

Kate Spade Meringue Small Crossbody Bag

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $348; katespade.com and nordstrom.com

JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $68 (Originally $80); amazon.com

Supermodel Suki Waterhouse stopped by a Kate Spade pop-up in New York City to celebrate the brand's new Cabana collection, and while her palm-printed crop top certainly made a statement, that white Kate Spade crossbody purse really stole the show. It's small but mighty, giving her otherwise casual summer denim look a dash of opulence. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is also an avid white purse fan, regularly reaching for the accessory to round out her off-duty looks. (Pro tip: Match your white bag to your shoes á la Huntington-Whiteley for an extra luxe-looking ensemble.)

Shop the Best White Bags for Summer

Credit: Instagram @dualipa

Although white bags might have a few downfalls (as in, they show stains more easily than a traditional brown or black purse) there's no denying that the pristine pieces elevate any outfit and add an eye-catching, conversation-starting element — two pluses that totally outweigh the potential hiccups. 

Best of all, there are so many white purses to choose from, from practical hands-free crossbody options to smaller, more structured options that truly look like pieces of art. No matter which one you choose, and regardless of what you pair it with, the optic-white accessory will make all your outfits appear way more expensive. 

Shop some of our favorite white bags, below. 

Mali + Lili Scarlett Faux Fur Strap Baguette Bag

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $68; nordstrom.com

Hobo Chosen Leather Shoulder Bag

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $288; nordstrom.com

Topshop Cleo Croc Crossbody Bag

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $49; nordstrom.com

Tory Burch 151 Mercer Patent Small Leather Crescent Bag

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $398; nordstrom.com

Noiranca Miriam Bag

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $220; noiranca.com

JW Pei Lily Shoulder Bag

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $70; amazon.com

Coach Originals Willis Leather Top-Handle Bag

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $350; nordstrom.com

Shopping
View Series
© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com