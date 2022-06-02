This Underrated Bag Trend Will Make All Your Outfits Look More Expensive
The goal is always to look like you spend thousands on your outfit without actually spending that much, right? Right. Good thing there are a handful of fashion tricks that infuse any 'fit' with an air of luxuriousness without requiring you to make a major dent in your bank account.
Play with layering! Pick a color scheme! Stick with white — white bags that is. These are all simple fashion hacks you can work into your day-to-day looks, though we're particularly fond of the latter trick, and so are a slew of celebrities.
White is crisp, it's clean, and it's elegant. Combine that with a cool shape like this one from Noiranca or an eye-catching material, like croc-effect that looks so luxe in and of itself, and your sleek white purse will take all your summer looks to new heights. Just take a peek at some celebrity outfits and you'll see exactly what we mean.
Supermodel Suki Waterhouse stopped by a Kate Spade pop-up in New York City to celebrate the brand's new Cabana collection, and while her palm-printed crop top certainly made a statement, that white Kate Spade crossbody purse really stole the show. It's small but mighty, giving her otherwise casual summer denim look a dash of opulence. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is also an avid white purse fan, regularly reaching for the accessory to round out her off-duty looks. (Pro tip: Match your white bag to your shoes á la Huntington-Whiteley for an extra luxe-looking ensemble.)
- Kate Spade Meringue Small Crossbody Bag, $348; katespade.com and nordstrom.com
- Mali + Lili Scarlett Faux Fur Strap Baguette Bag, $68; nordstrom.com
- JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag, $68 (Originally $80); amazon.com
- Hobo Chosen Leather Shoulder Bag, $288; nordstrom.com
- Cyhtwsdj Shoulder Bag With Zipper Closure, $16; amazon.com
- Topshop Cleo Croc Crossbody Bag, $49; nordstrom.com
- Yuzefi Mini Bean Bag Leather Handbag, $455; nordstrom.com
- Tory Burch 151 Mercer Patent Small Leather Crescent Bag, $398; nordstrom.com
- Noiranca Miriam Bag, $220; noiranca.com
- JW Pei Lily Shoulder Bag, $70; amazon.com
- Coach Originals Willis Leather Top-Handle Bag, $350; nordstrom.com
Although white bags might have a few downfalls (as in, they show stains more easily than a traditional brown or black purse) there's no denying that the pristine pieces elevate any outfit and add an eye-catching, conversation-starting element — two pluses that totally outweigh the potential hiccups.
Best of all, there are so many white purses to choose from, from practical hands-free crossbody options to smaller, more structured options that truly look like pieces of art. No matter which one you choose, and regardless of what you pair it with, the optic-white accessory will make all your outfits appear way more expensive.
Shop some of our favorite white bags, below.
