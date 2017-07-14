What Do Hayden Panettiere, Eva Mendes, and Lady Gaga Have in Common? This Bag Brand.

Let’s talk bags. There are trendy bags, there are evening bags, there are knock-around bags…and then there are Dooney and Bourke bags. Founded in 1975, Dooney and Bourke takes inspiration from things like mail pouches and military gear. Ah, how we love ourselves some Americana.

Using the finest raw materials and old-world craftsmanship, Dooney and Bourke bags have become accessory staples in the closets of our favorite celebs.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Whether you're running around the city (we see you, Hayden!) or want something more vintage-inspired (hi, Eva!), there's a bag with your name on it at Dooney and Bourke.

VIDEO: 10 Teeny-Tiny Purses to Help You Downsize

Oh, and here's a plus: They won't cost you an arm and a leg. Here are our favorite bags on some of our favorite girls.