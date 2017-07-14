What Do Hayden Panettiere, Eva Mendes, and Lady Gaga Have in Common? This Bag Brand.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
InStyle Staff
Jul 14, 2017 @ 4:45 pm

Let’s talk bags. There are trendy bags, there are evening bags, there are knock-around bags…and then there are Dooney and Bourke bags. Founded in 1975, Dooney and Bourke takes inspiration from things like mail pouches and military gear. Ah, how we love ourselves some Americana.

Using the finest raw materials and old-world craftsmanship, Dooney and Bourke bags have become accessory staples in the closets of our favorite celebs.

Whether you're running around the city (we see you, Hayden!) or want something more vintage-inspired (hi, Eva!), there's a bag with your name on it at Dooney and Bourke.

VIDEO: 10 Teeny-Tiny Purses to Help You Downsize

 

Oh, and here's a plus: They won't cost you an arm and a leg. Here are our favorite bags on some of our favorite girls.

1 of 4 Bauer Griffin

For the sophisticate 

Cambridge Shoulder Bag

Dooney & Bourke $246 (Originally $328) SHOP NOW
2 of 4 Mark Von Holden/Getty

For the bold traveler

Getaway Cabriolet Medium Duffle

Dooney & Bourke $428 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Pedro Andrade/Pacific Coast News

For the city slicker

Florentine Logo Lock Tote

Dooney & Bourke $368 SHOP NOW
4 of 4 Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

For the vintage shopper

Cambridge Crossbody Saddle Bag

$149 (Originally $198) SHOP NOW

