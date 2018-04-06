The Cool Handbag That Celebrities Are Trying to Keep Low-Key

Some Hollywood trends are so obvious that celebs start to look like clones. But every now and then, a good one will fly under the radar—like the secret obsession with Senreve bags.

You might have spotted Emma Roberts running errands holding the Doctor bag $895; shopbop.com). And Jessica Alba's Senreve bag made an in the background of one of her Instagram story posts.

So why are so many celebs obsessed with the brand? Besides the obviously cute minimal design, the totes are complete game-changers for the girl on the go. You could, literally, throw your entire life into the bag, especially since they are made with laptop compartments. The versatility of the Maestra bag is insane. It's made with an adjustable strap that allows you to wear the bag as a crossbody, satchel, tote, or backpack. And you can customize your order with any color and any material. Sounds impressive right? Wait until you see how your favorite celebs styled their Senreve bags below.

