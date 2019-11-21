The Early 2000s Rachel Bag Celebs Have Worn All Year Just Went on Sale

Image zoom Getty Images/Getty Images

There has been a lot of talk about '90s trends making a comeback, but it looks like the decade-defining fashions of the early-2000s are also starting to pick up buzz. Wide belts and bubble-hem skirts are both having a moment. If you're old enough to remember when those items were ruining, er, I mean, dominating our wardrobes, then you might still feel a little nervous about their return. But there's one early-2000s trend that's becoming popular again and it's not as scary as some of the others.

Remember those rectangle-shaped handbags with the short straps everyone carried underneath their shoulders? Yep, the baguette style is taking over once again. One of this year's need-to-know brands, By Far, has created one of the most popular versions of the style, and it's extremely marked down as part of Moda Operandi's designer sale right now.

The "It" bag is called the Rachel, appropriately named after one of our favorite characters from Friends, played by Jennifer Aniston. You might have recently seen the retro piece, which comes in a ton of color and material combinations, on the arms of Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and so many other celebrities.

The pink and beige patent leather styles are usually $440, but they're discounted to $308 on Moda Operandi. If you're into a classic black look — like Rachel — don't worry, because the black style only costs a few more dollars, ringing up at $320.

