The Tote Bag Celebrities Can't Seem to Put Down

Less than two weeks have passed since Burberry's Spring 2018 runway show, but celebrities aren't wasting any time showing off their favorite pieces from the collection. Of course, those iconic jackets will always be at the top of everyone's wish list, especially the rainbow designs Christopher Bailey sent down the runway for his farewell presentation. But the one item that keeps popping up in the hands of our favorite street style stars are the new belt totes ($2,290; burberry.com).

Think of them as the handbag version of Burberry's celebrated trench coats, since they come strapped with a buckle that's just as chic as the one on the jackets. Stars like Naomi Watts and Zendaya are turning to the bag to keep all of their belongings together while traveling. Even Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was spotted carrying her's while running errands in New York City.

Head to Burberry's website to grab your's now, and keep scrolling to see how celebs are wearing the new it bag.