This Minimalist Work Tote From Nordstrom Looks Really Expensive but It’s Under $50 Right Now

Ironically, logomania and minimalism are two of the biggest bag trends of the moment. Everyone seems to either want a loud vintage Dior Saddle Bag or an understated leather bag by The Row. And although those two aesthetics couldn’t be more different, they’ll both definitely make your credit card scream-cry with a price point over $1,000.

Finding an affordable designer logo bag is an oxymoron, but finding an affordable minimal bag that looks just as stylish as it’s expensive counterparts isn’t easy either. So one can only imagine my excitement when I found the latter in Nordstrom’s sale section.

While browsing through the thousands of things on sale, I heard a loud ringing noise that I immediately realized was the sound of my own screams and not those of my credit card (does no one else’s credit card yell at them?). I had stumbled across a bag I initially thought was designer until I saw the price tag. Originally it was $79, but it’s on sale at Nordstrom for only $48. I was, for lack of a better word, freaking out.

The bag is by one of Nordstrom’s private labels, BP. It’s a slouchy tote made from faux leather that looks like the real deal. The center seam and open top definitely give it Loewe and old-school Céline vibes without actually looking like anything either brand has ever made. The design is intentional but not in a look-at-me way. In conclusion, your work tote could never.

The bag comes in four different colors, from a light tan to a millennial pink. I had to restrain myself from buying one of each because the bag is such a steal I can barely believe it. Ultimately, I decided to limit myself at just one tote in ivory, because how else am I ever going to afford that Dior saddleback?

Shop the BP. Center Seam Faux Leather Tote at Nordstrom below.

