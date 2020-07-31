This Unlikely Beach Staple Is Now the Biggest Bag Trend of the Season 

It’s also the most practical.
By Tara Gonzalez
July 31, 2020
A trip to the beach is supposed to be relaxing, but anyone who has ever packed a bag for a day at the beach knows that’s just not always true. Packing for the beach requires intense preparation and concentration. And no matter what, it’s almost guaranteed that when you’re nearly half-way to the beach, someone will ask you to turn the car around because they forgot something. After all this, when you finally make it to the beach, all of the snacks and things you packed for a fun summer evening will immediately get coated in a thin layer of sand breadcrumbs. That’s just how it goes. I don’t make the rules. 

So, what if I told you there was a bag trend so practical, it helps solve most of these problems? It’s none other than the oversized straw tote, a concept that isn’t new but has recently hit the mainstream thanks to big luxury brands like Loewe and Jacquemus making their own iterations. These bags are big enough to fit everything you could ever need and then some. They’re also made of straw or raffia, which means getting sand on them is no big deal because it  can be easily shaken off. 

Chances are, you’ve seen this bag on your Instagram feed already. And if not, maybe you just haven’t been checking the Internet. Everyone seems either to own one right now or want to own one right now. Aesthetically, it’s easy to see why. Large straw totes are cute. They’re also a symbol of vacation. They’re a reminder of how carefree beach days can be when you have a bag big enough for all of your sunscreen, hand sanitizer, and miscellaneous other essentials. And since real vacations are out of the question currently, it makes sense that this bag is suddenly trending now when all of us are yearning for some time away. 

Whether you can make it out to the beach safely or you’re still stuck in the confines of your home, an oversized straw tote is the summer staple you didn’t know you needed. It’ll either look great at the beach or remind you of the beach, and either is better than the alternative (which is no beach at all). 

While the luxury versions cost hundreds of dollars, similar styles are less than $100 on Amazon and give off the exact same vibe. Most importantly, all of them will make the trip to the beach slightly less stressful and infinitely more stylish. Once again, I don’t make the rules. That’s just how it goes.

Shop the biggest bag trend of the summer below.

Loewe Paula's Ibiza Medium Leather-trimmed Woven Raffia Tote

Courtesy

Shop now: $490; net-a-porter.com

Jacquemus Le Panier Soleil Bag

Courtesy

Shop now: $460; farfetch.com

Chloe Medium Marcie Leather & Raffia Tote

Courtesy

Shop now: $690; nordstrom.com

Beach’d Straw Beach Tote Shoulder Bag 

Courtesy

Shop now: $79; amazon.com

Casablanca Market Moroccan Basket With Four Straps 

Courtesy

Shop now: $47; amazon.com

Steve Madden Straw Tote Bag 

Courtesy

Shop now: $98; amazon.com

Happy Lily Reusable Shopper Bag 

Courtesy

Shop now: $17 (Originally $18); amazon.com

Coach Straw Basket Cherry Tote

Courtesy

Shop now: $163; amazon.com

Traders and Company Moroccan Straw Market Bag with Blue Leather Strip Handles 

Courtesy

Shop now: $55; amazon.com

Anne Klein Raffia Shopper 

Courtesy

Shop now: $62 (Originally $66); amazon.com

Katie Loxton Sofia Love Large Straw Tote

Courtesy

Shop now: $45 (Originally $75); amazon.com

Rag & Bone Playa East/West Woven Straw Beach Tote

Courtesy

Shop now: $198; nordstrom.com

Prada Raffia & Leather Double Bucket Bag 

Courtesy

Shop now: $2,050; nordstrom.com

