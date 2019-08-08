For Weeks, Beyoncé Quietly Tried to Tell Us These Handbags Were About to Go Viral

Image zoom BEYONCE/INSTAGRAM

It's extremely hard to keep up with the latest thing in handbags, especially since new designers are popping up quicker than the Amazon delivery guy. But one of the easiest ways to stay in tune with the need-to-know brands, in my humble opinion, is by following Beyoncé's Instagram account.

Seriously, she is not afraid to test out emerging labels. Remember when Beyoncé only wore African designers during her trip to the motherland? And this entire year, she has consistently carried the most in-demand handbags from up-and-coming brands before everyone and their mom could even see the trends coming.

These brands, though not household names yet, are gaining plenty of momentum. If you're hoping to get ahead of all of your friends, we've gathered the top 5 bags that are going viral below — all courtesy of Queen Bey, of course.

1. By Far Bag, $470; farfetch.com.

Image zoom BEYONCE/INSTAGRAM

2. Marine Serre Dream Ball Bag, $636; matchesfashion.com.

Image zoom BEYONCE/INSTAGRAM

3. Pop & Suki Lolita Bag, $262; saks.com.

Image zoom BEYONCE/INSTAGRAM

Image zoom BEYONCE/INSTAGRAM

5. Jacquemus Le Chiquito Bag, $535; modaoperandi.com.