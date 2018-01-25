A Dozen Tote Bags That Are Perfect for Work

Getty Images
Priya Rao
Jan 25, 2018 @ 6:15 pm

All you #girlbosses out there know how important your work bag is to your daily routine. At the very least, it carries the heels you wear around the office, a laptop, an assortment of makeup, and, of course, the essentials: your keys, cards, and cash. Still, despite its luggage-like qualities, your work carry-on needs to project polish, so we prefer the tote style (sorry, backpacks).

A tote bag is big enough to hold the above said items, but you also won't feel embarrassed taking it into an important lunch meeting. With that in mind, we scoured the market for 12 work tote bags that will help you ace the job you have, and possibly get the job you want!

1 of 12

Nova Back Medium Convertible Backpack

This roomy structured bag feels fresh in an elongated silhouette.

Nine West $89
2 of 12

Elegant Leather Top-Handle Bag

Now that's what we call power red!

Mansur Gavriel $825
3 of 12

Leather Hammock Bag

We love the expandable zipper details on this architectural tote.

Loewe $2,450
4 of 12

Nour leather tote

This sophisticated tote is a minimalist's dream bag.

Danse Lente $575
5 of 12

Large Bancroft Leather Tote with Genuine Snakeskin Trim

The embossed snakeskin print on this shopper gives it a cool-girl vibe. 

Michael Kors $1,090
6 of 12

Big bamboo tote

Make a loud statement with this gorgeous bamboo tote.

Cult Gaia $230
7 of 12

Toasted Macaroon Orleans Medium Asher Tote

This light gray tote with gold-tone hardware features roomy compartments.

Brahmin $325
8 of 12

Munn Yotto tartan and cotton-canvas tote

Talk about the best bang for your buck. This luxe tote is on sale for a cool 70 bucks.

$71 (Originally $235)
9 of 12

Oversize City Faux Leather Tote

There is something decidedly Parisian about this tan tote.

Clare V. $65
10 of 12

Keaton Crescent Extra-Large Tote

Trade your standard black tote for a croc-embossed style. 

Guess $98
11 of 12

Signature Legend Coated Canvas Tote

This navy tote features specially sized compartments to keep items like laptops, tablets, wallets, and phones in place.

$265
12 of 12

Loulou Monogram Large Quilted Shoulder Tote Bag

Invest in a bag that will never go out of style.

Saint Laurent $2,550

