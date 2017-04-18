The Best Summer Evening Bags For Day

Elana Zajdman
Apr 18, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

Want to add a little sass to your warm weather wardrobe? Try carrying an evening bag before dark. Time is valuable and with this easy trick you can head from day into night without any hitches, and maybe even score a few extra minutes for yourself in between. We especially love satin, velvet, cinched handles, and subtle embellishments for this look—scroll down to shop some of our favorite options.

VIDEO: 12 Perfect Outfit Ideas for Spring

 

1 of 10

Satin Top Handle 

The Row $990
2 of 10

Top Handle Lady 

Vasic Collection $335
3 of 10

Embellished Drawstring Pouch

Attico $431
4 of 10

Mini Velvet Pochette

Eddie Borgo $1,050
5 of 10

Box Bag

Balmain $1,055
6 of 10

Mini Patent Bucket

Alexander Wang $495
7 of 10

Embellished Shoulder Bag

Gucci $2,980
8 of 10

Satin Clutch

No. 21 $415
9 of 10

Laser-cut Wristlet

Alaia $2,060
10 of 10

Mini Drawstring  

Clare V. $295

