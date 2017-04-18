The Best Summer Evening Bags For Day

Want to add a little sass to your warm weather wardrobe? Try carrying an evening bag before dark. Time is valuable and with this easy trick you can head from day into night without any hitches, and maybe even score a few extra minutes for yourself in between. We especially love satin, velvet, cinched handles, and subtle embellishments for this look—scroll down to shop some of our favorite options.
