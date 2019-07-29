The Best Places to Resell Designer Handbags Online

Image zoom Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Whether you're in need of a few extra bucks or simply want to make space for something new in your closet, adding a few consignment shops to your radar can certainly help.

It's actually easier than ever to turn that collection of unused items hiding in the back of your closet into cash. You don't have to stand in a long line for hours only to be told that the huge suitcase of stuff you brought in is only worth $17. Sorry, Plato's Closet, but you broke my heart too many times when I was in college. Of course you’re not going to get full retail price for those vintage pieces, but nobody wants to be straight up ripped off.

Luckily, the boom of the secondhand luxury handbag market is here and purchasing and selling items has become a better experience for both buyers and sellers. Sure, there's always eBay, but there are more fashion-forward players in the game now, and they are willing to give you top dollar for your designer pieces.

These innovative digital marketplaces will do most of the work for you. In some cases, all you have to do is send them a few pictures of the item, and they'll even cover the shipping costs. Finding those trustworthy retailers would have been hard to do back in the pre-internet days, but the best of the best is, literally, just a click away now.

Below, we've gathered 5 retailers to help you sell designer handbags online.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Hermes Birkin, $8,740; rebag.com.

Upload a few photos of your designer item onto the Rebag website and you'll get an instant quote. The secondhand retailer is known for keeping an impressive collection of designer bags (hello, Hermès wall), so if you're willing to let go of your most precious pieces, the payouts could be huge.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Louis Vuitton Pochette, $441; stockx.com.

StockX is extremely popular in the sneaker world, but the retailer deals in a nice assortment of watches and handbags, too. Listing your item is easy: Either select to sell the bag in an auction or set a designated price for your items. Once you meet an agreement with a buyer, StockX sends a pre-paid label, which makes shipping easy for the seller. There's a 14.5% seller fee and a 3 percent payment processing fee, but that's it. You get to keep the rest of the profits from the selling price.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Prada Tessuto Satchel, $595; therealreal.com.

There are three different ways to consign with The Real Real. You can set up an in-home appointment, visit an authentication center, or ship items for free. No matter which option you select, you could end up getting a huge payday. Commission rates at the online consignment shop start at 40 percent and max out at 70 percent.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Fendi Baguette, $556; vestiairecollective.com.

If you like the less-is-more approach, Vestiaire is the luxury consignment retailer for you. You can use the Vestiaire app to access the concierge service, which will do all of the hard work. Or, you can upload photos to its website and sell those name brand designs on your own. The best part: You can receive up to 80 percent of the price of the product purchased.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Chanel Classic Double Small Flap, $3,950; whatgoesaroundnyc.com.

All you need to do is send a simple email with photos of your items to the What Goes Around Comes Around team. The resale site will buy your product outright, and you'll immediately receive a check or store credit. There's no need to wait for someone else to purchase your item.