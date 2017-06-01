Under-$50 Bags Perfect for Music Festivals

Ah, yes. Music festivals! Here’s the season of seemingly non-stop jubilees featuring your favorite musicians, crowds of music lovers, and (yes) sweat. Lots of sweat. Lots of dirt, body odor, and the various etcetera that comes with dancing all day in the heavy sun—all of which makes music festival dressing at least a little bit of a challenge.

Good news is while it may be difficult to come up with an outfit that’s chic, functional, and affordable (because let’s get real: You’re not going to carry a fresh Gucci bag into a crowd of writhing humans—same goes for shoes), it’s certainly not impossible. From mini bucket bags to next-level fanny packs, here are nine chic, under-$50 bags you wouldn’t mind trashing this music festival season.

1 of 9 Courtesy

RAINBOW FRINGED MINI BUCKET BAG

Zara $50 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

STAR BACKPACK

Zara $40 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

SKY BLUE BELT BAG

Herschel Supply Co. $30 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

BUCKET BAG WITH RAINBOW TASSELS

Candie's $24 (originally $40) SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

sequin crossbody

Urban Outfitters $39 (originally $49) SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

DENIM BELT BAG

Urban Outfitters $16 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

HOT PINK BACKPACK

Urban Outfitters $44 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Mini PHONE CROSSBODY

Juicy Couture $14 (originally $24) SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

studded floral crossbody

Topshop $48 SHOP NOW

