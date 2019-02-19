13 Super Stylish Crossbody Bags That Are Perfect for Festival Season

By Rebecca Carhart
Feb 19, 2019 @ 4:30 pm
Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

With music festival season right around the corner, you’ve probably started looking for ways to give your wardrobe a fun upgrade. While festivals are the perfect opportunity to step outside your comfort zone and wear pieces that you wouldn’t normally reach for, it’s also smart to shop for items that you will actually want to rewear.

And that’s why we love crossbody bags so much. These stylish carryalls are not only big enough to hold all your concert essentials, but they also allow you to go hands-free so you can do more important things — like dance and capture the perfect Instagram photo. Plus, once festival season is over, these chic accessories are so versatile you can easily transition them into your everyday wardrobe.

VIDEO: The Real Cost of Attending Coachella

 

Whether you prefer luxe leather carryalls, pretty straw bags, or sporty nylon options, we've found 13 crossbody bags that are so stylish, they'll be your go-tos for festival season and beyond.

Start Slideshow
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 14

Coach Ombre Camera Bag

Courtesy

How cute is this Coach crossbody bag? The gradient tonal ombre effect puts a fresh spin on the brand’s signature embossed logo. The sleek bag is also compatible with Coach’s interchangeable straps, so you can easily create your own unique look.  

To buy: $275; coach.com

Advertisement

2 of 14

Mar Y Sol Mia Crossbody Bag

Courtesy

This crocheted raffia crossbody by Mar Y Sol is such a cute summer bag. The light tan color will pair perfectly with everything else in your festival wardrobe. Plus, it’s lightweight and foldable, making it a great crossbody bag for travel as well.

To buy: $48; shopbop.com

3 of 14

Jane & Berry Transparent Crossbody Bag

Courtesy

Clear bags are now required at many festivals, which is why this Jane & Berry bag is such a great option. The transparent materials will help you get through security with ease, while the gold hardware and black trim give it a fashion-forward feel.

To buy: $36; nordstrom.com

Advertisement

4 of 14

Think Roylan Convertible Crossbody Bag

Courtesy

This clever quilted crossbody bag by Think Roylan can also be converted into a fanny pack. We love the stylish pearl gold color and sporty striped strap.

To buy: $98; shopbop.com

5 of 14

KPL Leather Crossbody Satchel

Courtesy

This crossbody purse by KPL gives off major boho vibes. The brown leather bag is lined with olive green canvas, and it’s built to last for years to come. The main compartment is extra-roomy, and it also has two smaller front pockets for you to stash items you need easy access to. (Trust us, this will come in handy when you’re reapplying sunscreen all day.)  

To buy: $50; amazon.com

6 of 14

See by Chloe Hana Mini Crossbody Bag

Courtesy

This bright pink See by Chloe mini crossbody bag will add a fun pop of color to any outfit. When you’re not wearing the crossbody to festivals, you can even tuck the straps inside the bag and use it as a clutch for a fancy night out on the town.

To buy: $295; revolve.com

Advertisement

7 of 14

Adidas Originals Festival Crossbody Bag

Courtesy

In the market for a cool sporty crossbody bag? We recommend this stylish option from Adidas Originals. The bold red bag is sure to make a statement wherever you go, and fans of the logomania trend with love that the brand’s name is emblazoned all over it.

To buy: $25; amazon.com

8 of 14

Skinnydip Rhinestone Embellished Crossbody Bag

Courtesy

How chic is this rhinestone-embellished crossbody bag by Skinnydip? The sleek silver mini crossbody will elevate even the most basic of outfits.

To buy: $56; asos.com

9 of 14

Everlane The Form Mini Bag

Courtesy

We’re obsessed with the modern silhouette of Everlane’s Form Mini Bag. The stylish leather crossbody bag features interior pockets, a magnetic closure, an adjustable strap, and a soft microsuede lining, making it super functional and a great crossbody bag for work as well.

To buy: $190; everlane.com

Advertisement

10 of 14

Warehouse Leopard Print Crossbody Bag

Courtesy

Looking to add a little pizazz to your festival wardrobe? Add this leopard print bag by Warehouse to your shopping cart ASAP.

To buy: $46; asos.com

11 of 14

LPA Nina Bag

Courtesy

This sequin crossbody bag by LPA will help you stand out at even the most crowded of music festivals. The rainbow colors make the bucket silhouette feel fresh, while the fluffy pom-pom accents add a girly touch.

To buy: $54 (Originally $198); revolve.com

12 of 14

Loeffler Randall Emma Crossbody Bag

Courtesy

We love the pretty scalloped edges on this feminine bag by Loeffler Randall. The sleek designer carryall can be worn as a crossbody or you can remove the strap and carry it by its top handle.

To buy: $350; shopbop.com

Advertisement

13 of 14

T-Shirt & Jeans Faux Ostrich Crossbody Bag

Courtesy

This stylish carryall by T-Shirt & Jeans may look expensive, but it actually retails for less than $40. The chic-yet-cheap crossbody bag is big enough to carry everything you may need throughout the day while the faux ostrich texture makes it feel luxe.

To buy: $34; nordstrom.com

Replay gallery

Share the gallery

Up Next

Advertisement