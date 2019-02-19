13 Super Stylish Crossbody Bags That Are Perfect for Festival Season
With music festival season right around the corner, you’ve probably started looking for ways to give your wardrobe a fun upgrade. While festivals are the perfect opportunity to step outside your comfort zone and wear pieces that you wouldn’t normally reach for, it’s also smart to shop for items that you will actually want to rewear.
And that’s why we love crossbody bags so much. These stylish carryalls are not only big enough to hold all your concert essentials, but they also allow you to go hands-free so you can do more important things — like dance and capture the perfect Instagram photo. Plus, once festival season is over, these chic accessories are so versatile you can easily transition them into your everyday wardrobe.
Whether you prefer luxe leather carryalls, pretty straw bags, or sporty nylon options, we've found 13 crossbody bags that are so stylish, they'll be your go-tos for festival season and beyond.
Coach Ombre Camera Bag
How cute is this Coach crossbody bag? The gradient tonal ombre effect puts a fresh spin on the brand’s signature embossed logo. The sleek bag is also compatible with Coach’s interchangeable straps, so you can easily create your own unique look.
To buy: $275; coach.com
Mar Y Sol Mia Crossbody Bag
This crocheted raffia crossbody by Mar Y Sol is such a cute summer bag. The light tan color will pair perfectly with everything else in your festival wardrobe. Plus, it’s lightweight and foldable, making it a great crossbody bag for travel as well.
To buy: $48; shopbop.com
Jane & Berry Transparent Crossbody Bag
Clear bags are now required at many festivals, which is why this Jane & Berry bag is such a great option. The transparent materials will help you get through security with ease, while the gold hardware and black trim give it a fashion-forward feel.
To buy: $36; nordstrom.com
Think Roylan Convertible Crossbody Bag
This clever quilted crossbody bag by Think Roylan can also be converted into a fanny pack. We love the stylish pearl gold color and sporty striped strap.
To buy: $98; shopbop.com
KPL Leather Crossbody Satchel
This crossbody purse by KPL gives off major boho vibes. The brown leather bag is lined with olive green canvas, and it’s built to last for years to come. The main compartment is extra-roomy, and it also has two smaller front pockets for you to stash items you need easy access to. (Trust us, this will come in handy when you’re reapplying sunscreen all day.)
To buy: $50; amazon.com
See by Chloe Hana Mini Crossbody Bag
This bright pink See by Chloe mini crossbody bag will add a fun pop of color to any outfit. When you’re not wearing the crossbody to festivals, you can even tuck the straps inside the bag and use it as a clutch for a fancy night out on the town.
To buy: $295; revolve.com
Adidas Originals Festival Crossbody Bag
In the market for a cool sporty crossbody bag? We recommend this stylish option from Adidas Originals. The bold red bag is sure to make a statement wherever you go, and fans of the logomania trend with love that the brand’s name is emblazoned all over it.
To buy: $25; amazon.com
Skinnydip Rhinestone Embellished Crossbody Bag
How chic is this rhinestone-embellished crossbody bag by Skinnydip? The sleek silver mini crossbody will elevate even the most basic of outfits.
To buy: $56; asos.com
Everlane The Form Mini Bag
We’re obsessed with the modern silhouette of Everlane’s Form Mini Bag. The stylish leather crossbody bag features interior pockets, a magnetic closure, an adjustable strap, and a soft microsuede lining, making it super functional and a great crossbody bag for work as well.
To buy: $190; everlane.com
Warehouse Leopard Print Crossbody Bag
Looking to add a little pizazz to your festival wardrobe? Add this leopard print bag by Warehouse to your shopping cart ASAP.
To buy: $46; asos.com
LPA Nina Bag
This sequin crossbody bag by LPA will help you stand out at even the most crowded of music festivals. The rainbow colors make the bucket silhouette feel fresh, while the fluffy pom-pom accents add a girly touch.
To buy: $54 (Originally $198); revolve.com
Loeffler Randall Emma Crossbody Bag
We love the pretty scalloped edges on this feminine bag by Loeffler Randall. The sleek designer carryall can be worn as a crossbody or you can remove the strap and carry it by its top handle.
To buy: $350; shopbop.com
T-Shirt & Jeans Faux Ostrich Crossbody Bag
This stylish carryall by T-Shirt & Jeans may look expensive, but it actually retails for less than $40. The chic-yet-cheap crossbody bag is big enough to carry everything you may need throughout the day while the faux ostrich texture makes it feel luxe.
To buy: $34; nordstrom.com