Bella Hadid Is Out Here Fooling Everyone with This Fancy-Looking $40 Bag

Image zoom Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Bella Hadid is taking over Paris right now, modeling in the fanciest fashion shows and stepping out in straight-off-the-runway looks. But Hadid is also sneaking in a few affordable finds amidst her designer-heavy, photo-worthy looks.

Before walking in the Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh show, Hadid was photographed carrying a luxe-looking snakeskin baguette bag. Turns out the animal-print handbag is actually from mall retailer Mango, and it only costs $40.

With a price that low, of course the bag sold out immediately. But the Mango website also has a similar style in a moc-croc finish for $40. If you absolutely must have a snakeskin baguette bag, Amazon has one that looks just as cute and it's only $15.

Hadid isn't the only celeb into Mango's trendy, affordable finds. Katie Holmes has a pair of Mango sunglasses she's wearing on repeat.

Image zoom Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

And Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a fan of the brand's elevated basic tops.

Next time I'm in the mood to do a little shopping but don't want to break the bank, I'm definitely making Mango my first stop.