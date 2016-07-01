We Found Your Next Tote Bag for the Beach

When packing for your next weekend getaway to the beach, it all starts with a really good beach tote. Before stocking up on all the knick-knacks that will inevitably fill up your tote, it’s worth investing in one that fits your needs and looks great propped up next to your beach towel. A bag that is both functional and fashion-forward is essential—vacation style is all about finding items that can do double-duty and work for multiple occasions, like, say, the transition from a seaside hang to happy hour Mai Tais on the boardwalk. 

The key to finding the perfect beach bag is to look for one with that special something extra. A classic straw bag feels right this season; we love the juxtaposition of the natural textures with our vibrant swimsuits and towels—especially when the bag is adorned with playful tassels or pom-poms. Canvas and macramé bags are also at the top of our beach getaway wish list, especially in bright hues and patterns that add a little more character and whimsy when we just want to wear our favorite black one-piece. Ahead, shop our favorite beach totes for your next summer getaway. 

1 of 12 Courtesy

Sensi Studio

Stand out from the crowd with this bright red straw tote. 

Sensi Studio available at net-a-porter.com $235 SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Courtesy

Mar Y Sol

A navy blue option is classic and sophisticated. 

Mar Y Sol available at shopbop.com $135 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

SOPHIE ANDERSON

This crochet style is easy to pack and store when traveling. 

Sophie Anderson available at net-a-porter.com $470 SHOP NOW
4 of 12 Courtesy

Kate Spade New York

Who said you can’t use a sequin tote for a day on the beach? 

Kate Spade available at katespade.com $268 SHOP NOW
5 of 12 Courtesy

Dolce & Gabbana 

When preparing for a getaway to Paris or Italy, this leather-trimmed embellished tote is just the thing you need. 

Dolce & Gabbana available at net-a-porter.com $2,945 SHOP NOW
6 of 12 Courtesy

Eileen Fisher

Made out of banana fibers, this option is extra durable.

Eileen Fisher available at eileenfisher.com $108 SHOP NOW
7 of 12 Courtesy

Magid

White and gold stripes add a luxe feel to any look. 

Magid available at tjmaxx.tjx.com $17 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 Courtesy

Figue

This pom-pom lined tote is super fun and playful. 

Figue available at farfetch.com $1,020 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

Misa Los Angeles 

Pair this dipped pink option with a matching pink swimsuit. 

Misa Los Angeles available at misalosangeles.com $108 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 Courtesy

M Missoni

Let this psychedelic option be your focal point by pairing it with a wispy white cover-up. 

M Missoni available at shopbop.com $156 (originally $195) SHOP NOW
11 of 12 Courtesy

Caffe

Love the tassel trend, but you're not into the bright colors? This tote, with its muted color palette, is the one for you. 

Caffe available at revolve.com $345 SHOP NOW
12 of 12 Courtesy

Target

The beaded handle on this tote gives it a little something extra. 

Merona available at target.com $40 SHOP NOW

