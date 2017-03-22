13 Bags That Will Fit All Your Junk

Ruthie Friedlander
Mar 22, 2017 @ 1:15 pm

As New York Magazine so brilliantly pointed out, German chancellor Angela Merkel loves shuffling through an oversize, stuffed tote. Sometimes it’s leather, sometimes nylon. Sometimes the bag has a top handle! Other times, it’s a shoulder bag. But always, and I mean always, Merkel is constantly digging, searching, and foraging for … well, who knows.

We can relate. Everyone has that one bag that’s so big it could double as a piece of carry-on luggage. You hold your laptop, your phone, your wallet, your breast pump, your lunch, and a makeup kit all in one giant abyss of a thing. Need your mascara? TOO BAD! It’s all the way at the bottom. Regardless, we love this must-have elephant of an accessory.

So here are our favorites that will fit all your junk. You’re welcome, Angela.

1 of 13 Courtesy

TYSON Leather Knot Tie Shopper Bag

Topshop $85 SHOP NOW
2 of 13 Courtesy

Winged Pocket Shopper Bag

Topshop $30 SHOP NOW
3 of 13 Courtesy

Dawson Oversize Faux Leather Shopper

Sole Society $65 SHOP NOW
4 of 13 Courtesy

Miss Weekender Satchel

Save My Bag $150 SHOP NOW
5 of 13 Courtesy

Medium Unlined Whipstitch Tote Bag

Rebecca Minkoff $295 SHOP NOW
6 of 13 Courtesy

Arena Leather Bazar Medium Shopper Tote Bag

Balenciaga $1,645 SHOP NOW
7 of 13 Courtesy

Izzy Unlined Tote Bag

Kendall + Kylie $250 SHOP NOW
8 of 13 Courtesy

Mercer Large Convertible Tote Bag

Michael Michael Kors $298 SHOP NOW
9 of 13 Courtesy

Gold Shopper

H&M $35 SHOP NOW
10 of 13 Courtesy

Large Colorblock Flap-Top Tote Bag

Sacai $1,675 SHOP NOW
11 of 13 Courtesy

Shopper with Ties

H&M $25 SHOP NOW
12 of 13 Courtesy

Smyth II Tote Bag

Ghurka $990 SHOP NOW
13 of 13 Courtesy

Bazar Extra-Large Shopper Tote Bag

Balenciaga $2,900 SHOP NOW

