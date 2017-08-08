Celebrate the Backpack's 50th Birthday with This 50%-Off Sale

Grab a cake and some balloons because today is the modern-day backpack's 50th birthday. We're super excited because it's one of our favorite accessories, and Lands' End is celebrating the special day with an epic sale.

Right now, the retailer is offering shoppers a hefty 50 percent off of backpacks. The deal is also good on lunch boxes to make sure students are ready for the upcoming school season. But even if you aren't heading to class this fall, we can all appreciate a good ole backpack, especially the ones that are just as stylish as the trendiest handbags.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

All you need to enjoy the savings at Lands' End is to enter the promotional code "BACKPACK50" and the pin "7476" during check out. You only have until midnight to shop the half-off sale, but don't worry. There are a bunch of other stylish deals that will help you celebrate the backpack's birthday too. Below, we've rounded up more of our favorite backpack sales that are happening right now.

VIDEO: 10 Teeny-Tiny Purses to Help You Downsize

Keep scrolling to find a gorgeous bag to throw over your back this fall.