First Away Upgraded Your Luggage, Now It's Coming for Your Work Bag

Image zoom Courtesy

If there’s anything Away knows, that’s how to transport things from A to B in style. Over the past few years, this design-y direct-to-consumer brand has won over the hearts of the masses — plus a high-profile roster of celebrity clientele which includes Karlie Kloss, Margot Robbie and Ashley Graham — with its covetable yet affordable luggage.

Since debuting its core lineup of hardshell suitcases, Away’s product lineup has gradually expanded to include duffels, packing cubes, backpacks, and more. Today, Away is back with yet another brand new release, which also marks its foray into a brand new category.

The Latitude and Longitude totes, which just went live this morning, are the office-perfect work bags you’ve been dreaming of. The vertically oriented Latitude and horizontally oriented Longitude have travel in their DNA, so naturally Away has designed them to make your morning commute absolutely seamless.

Made of premium leather and equipped with versatile inner pockets and detachable pouches, the twin totes make it easy to organize your life. They can each fit a 13-inch laptop (the Latitude can hold up to a 15 inch), plus your gym clothes, coffee mug, and essentials. Best of all, both bags come with a removable exterior strap that secures them over the handle of a rolly Away suitcase.

The bags are available in Black, Pine, Buff, and Ruby, and retail for $245. As with all Away products, they can also be personalized with custom monogramming for just $25.

Shop the travel-inspired totes from this celeb-loved luggage brand for $245 at AwayTravel.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Latitude Tote

Shop now: $245; awaytravel.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Longitude Tote

Shop now: $245; awaytravel.com