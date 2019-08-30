Angelina Jolie’s Go-To Work Bag Might Be the Smartest Investment For Fall

Image zoom SL, Terma, WCP / BACKGRID

It's not easy to find a work bag that's cute and will hold everything you need to get through the day, but Angelina Jolie has one that she's keeping rotation: the Fendi Kan U handbag.

On August 27, Jolie stepped out in California while wearing her signature flowy dress and a shawl thrown over her shoulders. Dark sunglasses, mustard-colored slides, and the Fendi bag completed her winning outfit. Her leather purse is so roomy, you could throw your laptop and a pair of flats inside. And it looks waaaay better than those recycled totes.

Image zoom Courtesy

Of course, that bad boy isn't cheap. The price tag is a cool $2,890, but considering the fact that it's made from calfskin Italian leather, has a classic design that will never go out of style, and could be re-sold later for just as much; think of it more as a smart handbag investment.

Shop It: Fendi Kan U Bag, $2,890; nordstrom.com.