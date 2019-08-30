Angelina Jolie’s Go-To Work Bag Might Be the Smartest Investment For Fall
It's big enough to carry all of the essentials, but cute enough to go with that new outfit.
It's not easy to find a work bag that's cute and will hold everything you need to get through the day, but Angelina Jolie has one that she's keeping rotation: the Fendi Kan U handbag.
On August 27, Jolie stepped out in California while wearing her signature flowy dress and a shawl thrown over her shoulders. Dark sunglasses, mustard-colored slides, and the Fendi bag completed her winning outfit. Her leather purse is so roomy, you could throw your laptop and a pair of flats inside. And it looks waaaay better than those recycled totes.
RELATED: Angelina Jolie and Meghan Markle Both Have This Classic Button-Down
Of course, that bad boy isn't cheap. The price tag is a cool $2,890, but considering the fact that it's made from calfskin Italian leather, has a classic design that will never go out of style, and could be re-sold later for just as much; think of it more as a smart handbag investment.
Shop It: Fendi Kan U Bag, $2,890; nordstrom.com.