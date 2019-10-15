The Up-and-Coming Bag Brand Editors Are Trying to Keep Secret

Image zoom Instagram/AlfeyaValrina

Fashion editors disagree. It’s part of the job description, actually — ‘cause if every publication shared the same opinions and promoted the same picks, there wouldn’t be much for readers to relate to.

But, despite their implicit (though amicable) differences, it seems like everyone can agree on this one bag — and, no, it’s not the Dior saddle. So many fashion editors across different sites all own (and wear and get street-styled in) a little leather bag by Alfeya Valrina.

If that name doesn’t ring a bell, it’s not just you. The Indonesian designer and FIT grad has fewer than 2,000 Instagram followers, and yet her designs are a fashion insider go-to. Tastemakers like influencer and former Refinery29 writer Alyssa Coscarelli, Vogue editor Naomi Elizée, Teen Vogue editor Michelle Li, and The Zoe Report editor Mecca James-Williams are all fans of the brand. It’s safe to say at least one or two InStyle editors are guilty, too.

While the fashion week staple was previously only available online from the brand’s website, you can now finally shop these gems on Shopbop. The bags, which all feature a signature, clear PVC window, are are perfect for toting your essentials in style. Like a spacious extra pocket, they’ll comfortably fit your keys, wallet, phone, and lipstick — a great dinner date bag.

Retailing from $250 to $350, the bags are available in tall, square, rounded, and clutch silhouettes. Neutrals in rich textures like this black croc version are a versatile choice, but we’re just as drawn to this smooth, sherbert-colored one.

Shop the bags that fashion editors can’t stop wearing starting at $250 at Shopbop.com.

